Fake Video Online About Rs 500 Bank Note: Government's Fact-Check

The government has alerted people about a video circulating online that warns against accepting a specific kind of Rs 500 note.

As per the video, Rs 500 notes that have the RBI and Bharat (in Hindi) inscriptions on the security thread closer to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi are counterfeit. It asks people to accept only Rs 500 notes that have the RBI-printed ribbon away from the portrait and closer to the signature of the RBI governor. In an update on Instagram, the Press Information Bureau's fact check handle has said that this video is fake.

The government has made clear that the RBI accepts both kinds of currency notes, irrespective of the position of the ribbon on them. “A video is claiming that people should not accept a Rs 500 note which has the green ribbon closer to Gandhiji's portrait, instead of the RBI governor's signature,” said the PIB post in Hindi. It added that this video is fake and the RBI accepts both kinds of Rs 500 notes.

The PIB has also shared a link that specified the features of a Rs 500 banknote, including its size, base colour and other patterns that distinguish the genuine from the counterfeit.

The standard size of the Rs 500 note is 66mmX150mm. The base colour is stone grey. The government said that the security features include a change of colour of the security thread from green to blue when the note is tilted. There are several other geometric designs and patterns that can be used to verify the authenticity of a Rs 500 note, including some for those who are visually impaired.

The PIB regularly updates the public about fake videos or messages circulating online. It is advised that people should always do due diligence and check the source of the information before believing in them.