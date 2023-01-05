'Fake News' On Vande Bharat Stoning, Says Mamata Banerjee, Promises Action

Mamata Banerjee also suggested that too much is being made of the Vande Bharat Express.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has hit out at those spreading "fake news" on stone pelting incidents on the Vande Bharat Express. Two incidents of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat Express were reported recently. Investigation has revealed that one incident occurred in Bihar and the other in West Bengal, the Eastern Railways said.

The route from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri passes through Bihar and all trains from Kolkata to North Bengal pass through Bihar.

The incidents have become a major political flashpoint between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar has been accused of sharing an old picture to make his point about the stone pelting incidents. The Trinamool has alleged that the incidents were orchestrated to defame West Bengal.

"I want to tell you that a lot of TV channels have defamed Bengal for three days," Mamata Banerjee told reporters. "Those who have defamed and shown fake news and given people fake information and brought Bengal into disrepute... the law will take its course against them. This has not taken place in Bengal; it has taken place in Bihar. People of Bihar may have a complaint. If they have a complaint and they have done something, and it is illegal you still cannot insult Bihar. They also have a right to get these services and just because the BJP is not there in power, they cannot be denied," she said.

Ms Banerjee also suggested that too much is being made of the Vande Bharat Express.

"It is a new train -- which we say is just a painted new train without the engine. A lot of old trains' rakes have been withdrawn from here," she said.

"I used to give at least 100 new trains during my tenure. In 11 years, we haven't got a single train and it is just this one train. Those who have done it and those who only defame Bengal, I condemn it and we will take care of this fake news," she added.

In a statement, Eastern Railways said the Railway Protection Force has made an in-depth investigation along with the state GRP and the state police. "Based on the video footage and photographs taken by CCTV camera fitted with the Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat train rake, Railway already identified stone pelters in video, initiatives have been taken to pinpoint the pelters and suitable action is being taken for conducting legal and penal proceedings against the offenders," the statement read.