Accused Of Having An Affair, Bihar Woman Tied To Pole, Beaten Up

Police team rushed to the spot and rescued the woman.

A woman was tied to an electricity pole and beaten up in the Rohtas district of Bihar, after her husband accused her of having an affair with another man in the village, police said today.

Officials said her husband Deepak Ram had approached the police on Friday and asked them to intervene in the matter. Following which, the couple, who has three children, was called to the police station and they were counselled by the Station House Officer.

However, after reaching their village Singhpur, Deepak Ram, his father Shivpujan Ram and other three family members tied the woman to the electricity pole outside their house and thrashed her.

Ashish Bharti, Superintendent of Police, Rohtas said, a police team rushed to the spot and rescued the woman.

"Five people, including her husband and father-in-law, have been arrested in connection with the incident," Mr Bharti said.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is on.