Explosion At Firecracker Factory In Punjab's Gurdaspur, 50 Feared Trapped

The factory is located in Gurdaspur's Batala area and fire engines are currently at the spot.

All India | | Updated: September 04, 2019 17:20 IST
Explosion At Firecracker Factory In Punjab's Gurdaspur, 50 Feared Trapped
Gurdaspur, Punjab: 

At least 50 people are feared trapped after a massive explosion took place today at a firecracker making factory in Punjab's Gurdaspur.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said rescue operations are underway with the District Collector and the Senior Superintendent of Police heading the relief efforts.

More details are awaited.



