Explosion At Firecracker Factory In Punjab's Gurdaspur, 50 Feared Trapped

At least 50 people are feared trapped after a massive explosion took place today at a firecracker making factory in Punjab's Gurdaspur.

The factory is located in Gurdaspur's Batala area and fire engines are currently at the spot.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said rescue operations are underway with the District Collector and the Senior Superintendent of Police heading the relief efforts.

Deeply anguished to learn of the loss of life due to the blast in the firecracker factory in Batala. Rescue operations are underway with the DC & SSP heading the relief efforts. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 4, 2019

More details are awaited.

