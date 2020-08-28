Ex-NIA Officer Allegedly Obtained Call Data Records Fraudulently, Charged

The ex-NIA officer was charged with corruption by the CBI after a Home Ministry nod (Representational)

A former National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer has been charged by the CBI for alleged fraudulent extraction of information by misusing his power and position. Jalaj Srivastava had allegedly obtained Call Data Records (CDR) of a person at the insistence of the wife of an IRS officer who is facing a probe in a corruption case.

Mr Srivastava was the Additional Superintendent of Police in NIA when he committed the offence, the CBI said in an FIR. He has now been sent to his parent cadre Border Security Force (BSF).

In 2018, the CBI had arrested Sansar Chand, then GST commissioner of Kanpur, and his wife Avinash Kaur for taking an alleged bribe of 1.5 lakh from a businessman.

The couple and Mr Srivastava were neighbours and Ms Kaur then contacted him asking for call records of an individual.

Mr Srivastava sought call records of the individual from service providers citing their requirements in a case. After an enquiry, it was found that Mr Srivastava allegedly sought call records thrice in 2017 and 2018.

A CBI report shows that Mr Srivastava successfully managed to get the CDR of two mobile phone numbers, which he allegedly forwarded to Ms Kaur, officials told news agency PTI.

The CBI's special unit, which keeps a tab on the central government employees, had intercepted a phone call between them and informed the NIA about their alleged correspondence.

Jalaj Srivastava was charged with corruption by the CBI after a Home Ministry nod.

