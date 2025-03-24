'Equip Children With...': Manish Sisodia On Role Of Teachers In Age Of AI

Schools must go beyond academics and equip children with the ability to live meaningfully with others in the age of Artificial Intelligence, former Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said while addressing a gathering of teachers from Delhi, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

Mr Sisodia said the central challenge of the future will not be mastering technology but fostering harmony within oneself, with others, and with nature.

Speaking to teachers associated with an NGO focused on professional development, he emphasized that education must prioritize emotional intelligence, empathy, and coexistence in an era increasingly dominated by machines.

The former Delhi Education Minister said the world is undergoing a "rapid transformation due to Artificial Intelligence". "We are entering an era where AI can already write essays, solve math problems, summarize history chapters, and even simulate science experiments," he said.

In such a world, the traditional idea of the teacher as a 'content delivery machine' is becoming obsolete. Manish Sisodia highlighted that in "Such a vast and dynamic education system, AI can be a powerful tool, but only teachers can provide context, ethics, emotional support, and real-world wisdom."

"The purpose of school education must now shift from content delivery to character development, creativity, collaboration, and compassion," he added.

Giving an example, Mr Sisodia said, "Earlier, when a teacher taught Newton's Laws, students needed the teacher to explain it. Today, a 12-year-old can ask ChatGPT and get instant answers, illustrations, and even video explanations. The question, therefore, is no longer how to teach Newton's Laws, but why it is important to learn about motion, force, and inquiry at all."

"Let AI give them the answers. Teachers must help them frame questions that matter questions about ethics, meaning, and society."

He cited the example of Finland, where schools are now focusing more on phenomenon-based learning rather than siloed subject content. "Why can't we have a curriculum unit in Class 8 called 'Plastic: A Curse or a Convenience?' instead of isolated chapters in science, geography, and civics?"