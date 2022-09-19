Man Helps People Cross Flooded Road For A Fee, Anand Mahindra Is Impressed

The man is seen using a trolley to help people cross a waterlogged road.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for digging out some of the most fascinating content on the internet. Now, the Chairman of Mahindra Group is back with a "Monday motivation" video. It shows a person using a trolley to help people cross a waterlogged road.

In the clip, uploaded by Mr Mahindra on Twitter, two women can be seen standing on a pavement and waiting to cross a street with water flowing on it, possibly due to rain. Right next to them, we can see a barefooted man with a wooden trolley. The duo pays the man and gets on it. Then, the person pushes the trolley to cross the street. On the other side, we can see passengers waiting to board. Moments later, the two men get on the trolley as the person helps them cross.

It seems that the people were hesitant in getting their shoes wet on the waterlogged street and this is where the man seized the opportunity to offer his service in exchange for a fee.

"Entrepreneurship and Enterprise. It's everywhere. Unstoppable," Mr Mahindra captioned the post while using the hashtag "Monday Motivation".

At the time of writing this, the clip amassed 122k views on Twitter and prompted users to react.

"And at the end of the day, he'd be not just counting how much he earned, but also how many people he helped," wrote a user.

Another said, "That is amazing... It's showing that anyone who understands the need of the hour and takes action can capitalise on absolutely anything."

This person seems to have used a similar service before.

A user had some wise words to spare.

The service indeed has some public demand.

I don't want to spoil my sneakers. I will take that ride please.

“This is the example of an opportunity where we can earn something,” a person wrote.

So, what do you think of the idea?