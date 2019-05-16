Probe Agency Seeks To Declare Deepak Talwar's Son As Fugitive Offender

Deepak Talwar was deported from the UAE last week in connection with a money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate moved a Delhi court on Wednesday seeking to declare Aditya Talwar, son of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, a fugitive offender in a case related to negotiations favouring foreign private airlines and causing losses to national carrier Air India.

Special Judge Anuradha Shukla Bharadwaj posted the application for hearing tomorrow.

In its application, ED's special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana told the court that Aditya Talwar was not cooperating with the investigation.

The court, meanwhile, cancelled the non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Aditya Talwar and directed him to appear before it on May 28.

Deepak Talwar was deported from the UAE last week in connection with a money laundering case and is currently in judicial custody.

ED had earlier told the court that it needed to interrogate Deepak Talwar to get the names of officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, National Aviation Company of India Ltd and Air India, who favoured foreign airlines, including Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia.

The agency had claimed entities directly or indirectly controlled by the accused received exorbitant amounts from Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia and submitted a chart totaling USD 60.54 million received by firms directly or indirectly owned by Deepak Talwar between April 23, 2008 to February 6, 2009.

His alleged role in some aviation deals during the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) regime at the Centre is under the scanner as well.

Deepak Talwar was charged by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in criminal cases of corruption, while the Income Tax Department charged him with tax evasion.

