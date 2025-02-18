Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Probe Agency Gets Sanction To Prosecute AAP Ex Minister Satyendar Jain: Sources

The development came days after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had sought the President's sanction to prosecute AAP leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share

AAP leader Satyendar Jain.

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu has granted sanction to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute former Delhi health minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyender Jain in a money laundering case related to disproportionate assets, sources said.

The development came days after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs sought the President's sanction to prosecute Mr Jain, who was arrested in May 2022 and was in custody for approximately 18 months, before he was released on bail in October 2024. 

Mr Jain is accused of laundering money through four companies linked to him. He was arrested, along with two others, by ED on May 30, 2022 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The arrests were made on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

ED had earlier provisionally attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Mr Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him as part of a money laundering probe against him.

The former Delhi minister was granted bail on October 18, 2024 by a Delhi court.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Enforcement Directorate, Satyendar Jain, AAP
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now