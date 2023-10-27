Enforcement Directorate Arrests Bengal Minister In Alleged Corruption Case

Jyotipriya Mallick will be produced before a court today.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Jyotipriya Mallick has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate after more than 20-hour long raid at his Kolkata home, in connection with an alleged case of corruption in the public distribution system.

Mr Mallick will be produced before a court today. But before that he has been taken for a medical test this morning.

Jyotipriya Mallick was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into the alleged ration distribution scam. After his arrest, while he was being taken to the Enforcement Directorate office in Kolkata, the minister repeatedly blamed Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for his arrest.

"I am a victim of a political conspiracy. Till the time the BJP is in power, such things will happen", Mr Mallick told reporters.

Mr Mallick is the MLA from the Habra constituency and currently serves as the Minister for Environment and Forests. He had earlier served as the Minister for Food and Civil Supplies.

The Enforcement Directorate officials arrived at Jyotipriya Mallick's home in Kolkata's Saltlake area on Thursday morning and left on early this morning.

On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had slammed the probe agency's action against him.

"Balu (Jyotipriya Mallik) has blood sugar. He is ill. If he dies we will have to file an FIR against the BJP and the Enforcement Directorate," Ms Banerjee said.

"Every day they are disturbing my minister's house, their wives, their family members. Forget my family members, even puja time also they are not spared. Same thing they are asking. Send the papers from 42 years ago. But Abhishek was not even born at that time, he was born in 1987. They want 42-year-old papers. Is it the malafide intention or not? If there is an election in Rajasthan, fight politically," she added.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar backed the actions of the Enforcement Directorate and said the agency was going after corruption and blamed the Trinamool Congress for corruption.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating an alleged ration distribution scam where it alleges that rations meant for the public distribution system (PDS) was siphoned off and sold in the open market. The Enforcement Directorate had earlier arrested a businessman, Bakibur Rahman in connection with its probe into these allegations.

Jyotipriya Mallick is the second senior minister to be arrested after Partha Chatterjee who was arrested in connection with the alleged teachers' recruitment scam. The arrest is a setback to the Trinamool Congress which has seen several top ministers like Firhad Hakim, Rathin Ghosh also being raided by central agencies in different cases.