Elections 2024 Live Updates: Phase 4 Notification Out, Amit Shah Holds Roadshow In Gujarat

On the eve of polling for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, BSP chief Mayawati appealed to the people to exercise their right to vote and elect a "pro-Bahujan" government. In a post on X, she said the right to vote is a "democratic power to obtain the master key to power" which will enable the poor, weak, and neglected people to uplift themselves.





"A strong appeal to you to elect a pro-Bahujan government for the poor, the working class, and the deprived by fearlessly using your valuable constitutional right to vote in the first round of polling for the seven-phase elections for the 18th Lok Sabha," Mayawati said in a post in Hindi. (PTI)