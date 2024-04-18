Elections 2024 Live Updates: Phase 4 Notification Out, Amit Shah Holds Roadshow In Gujarat

Amit Shah's roadshow in Gandhinagar.
Voting for the Lok Sabha elections is set to begin tomorrow. The notification for the Phase 4 elections, set to be held on May 13, is also out. Meanwhile, Union Minister Amit Shah, who will file his nomination from Gandhinagar tomorrow, held a roadshow in the Gujarat capital today.
Here are the LIVE updates on Elections 2024:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
LIVE: UP Congress Leader Vikas Agrahari Joins BJP In Presence Of Smriti Irani
Congress state co-coordinator Vikas Agrahari joined the BJP on Thursday in the presence of Union Minister Smriti Irani. He was inducted in the party by BJP Amethi unit head Ram Prasad Mishra. BJP spokesperson Chandramauli Singh said that all the common people of Amethi are with Smriti Irani.
Rahul Gandhi Does Not Have Courage To Contest From Amethi: Rajnath Singh
Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Thursday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that after his defeat from Amethi Lok Sabha seat in 2019, he does not have the courage to stand from there this time. Mr Singh said Mr Gandhi, following his defeat, migrated to Kerala from Uttar Pradesh. "However, I have heard that the people of Wayanad have decided not to make him their MP," he claimed while speaking at an election meeting in the Pathanamathitta Lok Sabha constituency to garner support for BJP candidate Anil K Antony. (PTI)
LIVE: Mayawati's Appeal On Eve Of First Phase Voting For Lok Sabha Polls
On the eve of polling for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, BSP chief Mayawati appealed to the people to exercise their right to vote and elect a "pro-Bahujan" government. In a post on X, she said the right to vote is a "democratic power to obtain the master key to power" which will enable the poor, weak, and neglected people to uplift themselves.
"A strong appeal to you to elect a pro-Bahujan government for the poor, the working class, and the deprived by fearlessly using your valuable constitutional right to vote in the first round of polling for the seven-phase elections for the 18th Lok Sabha," Mayawati said in a post in Hindi. (PTI)
LIVE: Amit Shah's Mega Roadshow In Gandhinagar Ahead Of Filing Nominations
Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a roadshow this morning in Sanand town of Gujarat's Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, from where he is the BJP candidate. Mr Shah, while standing on a specially-designed vehicle, greeted the people and BJP workers who gathered in large numbers on the route - from the APMC Chowk to Nalsarovar Chowk.