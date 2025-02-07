Election Commission Refused To Upload Voters' Data: Arvind Kejriwal's Big Charge

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal today alleged the Election Commission refused to upload data on the number of votes polled in each assembly constituency in Delhi despite several requests. Votes in the Delhi assembly election held on Wednesday will be counted tomorrow.

"EC has refused to upload Form 17C and number of votes polled per booth in each assembly despite several requests. Aam Aadmi Party has made a website transparentelections.in where we have uploaded all the form 17C of every assembly. This form has all the details of votes polled in each booth," Mr Kejriwal said in a post on X.

"Through the day, we will present the data of every assembly and every booth in a tabulated format as well so that every voter can access this information. This is something that the Election Commission should have done in the interest of transparency, but it is unfortunate that they are refusing to do it," the former Delhi chief minister said.

His party is looking for a third consecutive win in the national capital.

But exit polls have given an upper hand to the BJP, with many predicting the BJP crossing the majority mark in the 70-member house of the Union Territory.

Health warning: exit polls often get it wrong.

Form 17C is mentioned in the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 (Election Rules), and has two parts - total number of votes recorded on polling day and other details, and number of votes for each candidate, which will help record the election results.

AAP leader Gopal Rai said the party is confident of winning 50 seats, based on estimates given by AAP candidates from their ground reports. This number is much lower than the near-complete sweep the AAP performed in the last Delhi election.

On Thursday, Mr Kejriwal, who contested from the New Delhi seat, alleged the BJP is trying to poach AAP candidates by offering Rs 15 crore each.

The BJP refuted the allegation.

Later, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's Principal Secretary wrote to the Chief Secretary to conduct an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Branch on the allegation made by Mr Kejriwal.

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 60.42 per cent on Wednesday.

One exit poll predicted the BJP could win 51-60 seats, while two other exit polls predicted an AAP victory. According to the P-MARQ exit poll, BJP is likely to win 39-49 assembly seats, AAP 21-31 seats and Congress 0-1 seats.

Matrize's exit poll predicted a close contest between BJP and AAP. It said BJP is likely to win 35-40 seats and AAP 32-37 seats. It said Congress can win one seat.

WeePreside exit poll said AAP could win 46-52 seats, BJP 18-23 seats and Congress 0-1 seat.