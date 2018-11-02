Editors Guild Statement On MJ Akbar's Membership

The Guild executive is discussing further course of action (File)

The Editors Guild of India is tracking with great concern fresh, and serious allegations of sexual misconduct against former editor M.J. Akbar. He is a past president of the Guild, and continues to be a member.

In accordance with the decision of the Guild's last EGM, as ratified at the subsequent meeting of the executive, membership of those editors, whose profession has changed from journalism goes dormant. Mr Akbar's membership is also therefore dormant.

The Guild executive is discussing further course of action. As provided by the Guild's Constitution, the executive committee is writing to him to respond to these allegations. His response will then be put up to the executive. A decision on his membership will be taken once this due process is completed.