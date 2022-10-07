Double Murder In Delhi Over Instagram Likes, Comments: Police

Delhi double murder: The victims were stabbed multiple times by the attackers.

An argument over likes and comments on Instagram allegedly led to a double murder in Delhi on Wednesday. Two men were stabbed to death at Bhalswa Dairy in outer Delhi over a dispute with a woman on social media, police said.

The woman had allegedly asked the victims to meet her at Mukundpur Part 2 in the area. But they were attacked when they reached there, said police.

Stabbed multiple times, the victims were noticed laying in pool of blood by onlookers. The attackers armed with knives even threatened them before they could escape, said police.

The victims were rushed to hospital but they died during treatment, they said.