Donald Trump India Visit Updates: India Ready For Potus' Grand Welcome

India is all set to host US President Donald Trump with on his maiden visit to the country in what's expected to be an unprecedented grand welcome ever hosted by New Delhi to welcome a head of a nation.

President Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration, will kick-start an eagerly awaited tour of India on Monday.

Trump will visit Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi in his 36-hour lond visit. Estimates say that India spent crores of Rupees in making special arrangements to honour the US head of state.

News agency Press Trust of India reports that Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to focus on a wide variety of bilateral and regional issues that will include trade and investment, defence and security, counter-terrorism, energy security, religious freedom, proposed peace deal with Taliban in Afghanistan and situation in the Indo-Pacific.

Here are the Live Updates on Donald Trump's India visit:

Feb 23, 2020 17:52 (IST) US President Donald Trump, Melania Trump Likely To Be Accorded Traditional Welcome: Report

