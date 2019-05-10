Doctor Sunaina: Details Of How You Can Help Her

Sunaina Rawat, a 14-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Mohanlalganj, wants to be a doctor

Thank you for offering to help Sunaina Rawat, the Class 7 student from a village in Uttar Pradesh, who is determined to become a doctor and help her village. (If you have not seen her story, scroll below).

Please know that your donation will be used only for Sunaina; donors will get quarterly updates on how the money is being used; the Gargi & Vidya Prakash Dutt Foundation is a trust dedicated to education and all funds are being collected in their account. This is the best way to ensure that all donations are used for Sunaina's education alone.

Thank you again for your effort in educating Doctor Sunaina.

Please make your cheque out to: Gargi & Vidya Prakash Dutt Foundation and mail it to: 30, Nizamuddin East, New Delhi 110013

For NEFT/online transfers:

Name of the account: Gargi & Vidya Prakash Dutt Foundation

Savings A/C no. 309958097417

IFSC code: RATN0000100

Branch address: RBL Bank Ltd, Unit 14-15 DLF Capitol Point, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, New Delhi - 110001

Donations are exempt from 50 percent tax under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act.

Please note: This account cannot receive contributions from foreign (non-Indian) donors.

