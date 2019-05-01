Delhi Doctor, 25, Found Murdered. Her Neighbour, Also A Doctor, Missing

The 25-year-old doctor was found dead at her home in north Delhi.

A 25-year-old doctor was found dead with her throat slit at her home in Delhi today. One of her neighbours, also a doctor, is missing, the police said.

The incident took place in Ranjeet Nagar in north Delhi.

Dr Garima Mishra's cousin, who lives in Delhi, informed her landlord that her door is locked from the outside. The police was subsequently informed. After reaching the home, they broke open the door to find the lying dead.

Garima Mishra was preparing for her Medicinae Doctor or MD after completing her MBBS. She was from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

The missing doctor, Chanda Prakash Verma, too was preparing for higher studies and worked with Dr Mishra in the past.

His roommate, Dr Rakesh, is being questioned by the police. He works at a hospital in the city.

