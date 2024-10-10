Zara, Starbucks, Cult.Fit: The Big Brands Tata Group Has A Stake In

Tata Group's portfolio includes iconic brands including Starbucks, Zara, Zudio and Titan

Industrialist Ratan Tata died on Wednesday, leaving behind his legacy and the Tata Sons conglomerate with iconic brands across various product segments in its portfolio.

Industry titan Ratan Tata will be cremated with full state honours. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also announced a day of mourning on Thursday to honour the legendary industrialist and philanthropist.

Here are some iconic brands that Tata Group has a stake in:

Zara

Clothing brand Zara's 21 Indian stores are run under a joint venture between Tata's Trent Limited and Spanish fashion company Inditex.

Westside

One of India's rapidly expanding retail chains, Westside is part of Trent Limited.

Starbucks

The globally recognized coffee brand made its debut in India in 2012 under a joint venture between Tata Consumer Products Ltd. and Starbucks Coffee Company.

BigBasket

Tata Group owns a 64 per cent stake in the online grocery platform, which was established in 2011 and headquartered in Bangalore.

Zudio

Another Trent Limited fashion brand, Zudio is gaining popularity for its budget-friendly yet stylish range of clothing.

Taj, Vivanta, Ginger

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) owns the flagship luxury hotel chain Taj. Established in 1902 by Jamsetji Tata, the also runs the contemporary luxury hotel chain Vivanta. IHCL also operates around 85 hotels in 39 cities across India under the Ginger brand.

Jaguar Land Rover

Tata Motors acquired the luxury automobile brand Jaguar-Land Rover (JLR) from Ford Motors for $ 2.5 billion in the year 2008.

Air India

Completing a full circle since it was founded by JRD Tata in 1932, Air India came back into the Tata fold as the government looked to privatise the airline which accumulated billions of dollars in debt.

Vistara

Vistara is a joint venture of Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA), wherein Tata Sons holds a 51% stake in the partnership and Singapore Airlines owns a 49% stake. The company is registered as TATA SIA Airlines Limited.

Titan

Tata-owned Titan comprises a watches and wearables segment including brands such as Titan, Titan Clock, Fastrack, Sonata, Zoop, Octane, Xylys, Helios, Titan Raga, Favre-Leuba, Nebula and SF. The jewellery segment includes brands such as Tanishq, Mia, Zoya and CaratLane. The vertical also includes Skinn fragrances and Taneira sarees.

Salt, tea and water

Tata Salt is owned by Tata Consumer Products and was India's first packaged iodised salt brand. The company also owns Tata Tea, Tata Sampann, Tetley, Soulfull, and Himalayan mineral water.

Croma

With over 25,000 products across 547 brands and 521 Croma stores, 16 TRiBE stores across 193 major cities of India, Croma is a brand of Infiniti Retail Limited, part of the Tata Group.

Cult.Fit

Tata Group holds a minority stake in fitness brand Cult.Fit features expert trainers and group exercise classes spanning from yoga to boxing. From online videos to offline centres and gyms, Cult.Fit provides a gamut of fitness solutions.