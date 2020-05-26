In Delhi, Charge Sheets Against 83 Foreigners Over Tablighi Jamaat Event

A first information report or FIR was registered earlier against the Tablighi Jamaat chief.

Twenty charge sheets will be filed today by Delhi Police against 83 foreign nationals in Delhi's Saket court over Tablighi Jamaat event held in March, which has been linked to thousands of coronavirus cases in India, officials concerned have said.

Earlier this month, the crime branch of Delhi Police had seized documents of around 700 foreign members linked to the Islamic sect. The documents seized include passports of these people.Sources informed that all these Tablighi Jamaat members had attended the event held at Nizamuddin Markaz in March in March.

On May 5, Delhi Police Crime Branch had interrogated the son of Maulana Saad, the chief of Tablighi Jamaat, and sought details about 20 people who had attended the Markaz at Nizamuddin in the national capital or were part of its management.

A first information report or FIR was registered earlier against the Tablighi Jamaat chief and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in connection with the congregation held at Markaz in the Nizamuddin area, which emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot.