Delhi Woman, Son Arrested For Murder Eerily Similar To Shraddha Walkar's

The accused, Poonam and her son Dipak, allegedly killed Das in June over an illicit affair, police said

As the horror over Shraddha Walkar's brutal murder continues to hang heavy over Delhi, police have found clues pointing to a similar crime in the eastern part of the city.

A woman and her son have been arrested by the Delhi Police crime branch for allegedly murdering a man, chopping up the body, storing the pieces in the refrigerator and then disposing them off across several east Delhi neighbourhoods.

This is eerily similar to the manner in which 28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, chopped up her body into 35 pieces and then threw them in south Delhi's Mehrauli forest.

Police first found the body parts in Pandav Nagar in June, but could not identify them due to their decomposed state. After the ghastly details of the Shraddha Walkar murder case started coming to the fore, it was also probed if the unidentified body parts were hers. But now, police have found that they belong to Anjan Das, a resident of Pandav Nagar.

The accused, Poonam and her son Dipak, allegedly killed Das in June over an illicit affair, police said. The victim was first given sleeping pills and later murdered, they added. The accused then allegedly cut up his body, stored the pieces in the refrigerator, and scattered them across Pandav Nagar and nearby areas.

Shocking footage from CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood show Deepak walking with a bag in his hand late at night -- police say this was one of his trips to throw away the body pieces. His mother Poonam is seen following him. Another clip shows them during the day, apparently to identify spots to dispose off the pieces.