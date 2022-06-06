Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's Home Raided, Say Sources

The Enforcement Directorate this morning conducted raids at the residence of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, days after his arrest in a money laundering case, sources told NDTV.

It is not clear whether the raids were conducted in relation to the money laundering case for which the Delhi minister was arrested by the probe agency last month.

Mr Jain's arrest on May 30 had triggered a fresh war between the Aam Aadmi party and the BJP-ruled central government.

In January, ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Mr Kejriwal had claimed that he had learnt from sources that Mr Jain could be arrested by the probe agency.