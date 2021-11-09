Delhi Hosts 7 Countries' Security Leaders At Regional Meet On Afghanistan

India and the 7 countries will discuss terror threats emanating from within Afghanistan. File

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan ahead of ''Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan''.

National security advisors of Russia, Iran and all five Central Asian countries -- Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan -- will be landing in Delhi today to attend the first-of-its-kind regional dialogue on Afghanistan hosted by India.

Mr Doval is expected to hold meetings with the Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of Supreme National Security Council- Iran, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani and Chairman of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee, Karim Massimov tomorrow.

He will also hold meetings with Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, Secretary, Security Council of Tajikistan and Victor Makhmudov, Secretary, Security Council, Uzbekistan, today evening, ahead of the ''Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan'' tomorrow.

During the dialogue, India, along with the seven other countries, will discuss in detail terror threats emanating from within Afghanistan and around it; extremism and radicalisation are also key concerns among many participants.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)