Nirbhaya Case Live Updates: Supreme Court To Decide Fate Of Rapists Today

The Supreme Court will decide today whether the four men, convicted for the gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student in 2012 in the national capital, will be hanged or not. The court will pronounce its judgement on whether the death sentence of Nirbhaya's killers will be commuted to life sentence. The judgement will be in response to the review petition filed by three out of the four remaining adult convicts. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan is expected to deliver its judgement on the pleas of Mukesh, 29, Pawan Gupta, 22 and Vinay Sharma, 23. The fourth death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh, 31, has not filed a review petition against the Supreme Court's judgement in May last year.

The paramedic student was gang-raped and assaulted in a moving bus by six men on December 16, 2012. A male friend accompanying her was also beaten up. The woman died later, causing nation-wide outrage. While one of the men died in jail, another was tried by a juvenile justice board and was released after he served his three-year sentence. The other four men were sentenced to death by the Supreme Court in May last year.

