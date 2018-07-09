Nirbhaya Case Live Updates: Supreme Court To Decide Fate Of Rapists Today

2012 Delhi Gang Rape Case: The paramedic student was gang-raped and assaulted, along with a male friend, in a moving bus by six men, on December 16, 2012

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 09, 2018 11:21 IST
The other four men were sentenced to death by the Supreme Court in May last year (File)

New Delhi: 

The Supreme Court will decide today whether the four men, convicted for the gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student in 2012 in the national capital, will be hanged or not. The court will pronounce its judgement on whether the death sentence of Nirbhaya's killers will be commuted to life sentence. The judgement will be in response to the review petition filed by three out of the four remaining adult convicts. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan is expected to deliver its judgement on the pleas of Mukesh, 29, Pawan Gupta, 22 and Vinay Sharma, 23. The fourth death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh, 31, has not filed a review petition against the Supreme Court's judgement in May last year.

The paramedic student was gang-raped and assaulted in a moving bus by six men on December 16, 2012. A male friend accompanying her was also beaten up. The woman died later, causing nation-wide outrage. While one of the men died in jail, another was tried by a juvenile justice board and was released after he served his three-year sentence. The other four men were sentenced to death by the Supreme Court in May last year.

Here are the live updates:


Jul 09, 2018
11:21 (IST)
"It has been 6 years since the incident. Similar incidents are still taking place everyday. Our system has failed us. We are confident that the judgement will be in our favour and we will get justice," says Asha Devi, mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim

Jul 09, 2018
11:07 (IST)
On the day the Supreme Court is expected to announce judgement on the review petition of three out of four convicts, Nirbhaya's father Badrinath Singh has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take concrete steps to end atrocities towards women and young girls.
