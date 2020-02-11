Delhi Election Results 2020: DMK Greets Arvind Kejriwal, Says ''Growth'' Trumps Communal Politics

DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday greeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the Aam Aadmi Party's massive win in the Assembly elections in the national capital and said it was a vindication of development politics.
Taking to twitter to congratulate Kejriwal, Stalin said: "I congratulate @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty for forming government yet again in Delhi, on a massive mandate. This is a clear vindication that development trumps communal politics. Federal rights and regional aspirations must be strengthened in the interest of our country."
I congratulate @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty for forming government yet again in Delhi,on a massive mandate.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 11, 2020
This is clear vindication that development trumps communal politics.
Federal rights and regional aspirations must be strengthened in the interest of our country.
Riding on its development agenda, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party was set for a resounding victory in the Delhi assembly elections to retain power for a third term.
