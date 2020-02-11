Delhi Election Results 2020: DMK Greets Arvind Kejriwal, Says ''Growth'' Trumps Communal Politics

Delhi Poll Results 2020: M K Stalin, DMK, greeted Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter (file photo)

DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday greeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the Aam Aadmi Party's massive win in the Assembly elections in the national capital and said it was a vindication of development politics.

Taking to twitter to congratulate Kejriwal, Stalin said: "I congratulate @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty for forming government yet again in Delhi, on a massive mandate. This is a clear vindication that development trumps communal politics. Federal rights and regional aspirations must be strengthened in the interest of our country."

Riding on its development agenda, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party was set for a resounding victory in the Delhi assembly elections to retain power for a third term.