Delhi Court Extends NRI Businessman's Judicial Custody In Case Against Robert Vadra

The court has reserved orders on CC Thampi's bail for Wednesday (Representational)

A special CBI court in Delhi today remanded NRI businessman CC Thampi to judicial custody till February 7 in connection with a money laundering probe against businessman Robert Vadra.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar refused to extend Mr Thampi's Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody and reserved orders on his bail plea for Wednesday.

Mr Thampi was arrested by the ED this month after it was found that arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari along with co-conspirators -- Robert Vadra and CC Thampi -- had evolved a money laundering scheme by transferring the proceeds of crime several times from one individual to another and also to make money trail investigation difficult.