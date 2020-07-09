Delhi Couple With Fake COVID-19 Certificates Caught In Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh: Couple from Delhi caught with fake COVID-19 certificates

A couple from Delhi, with fake COVID-19 documents, was caught at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. They were sent to a quarantine centre by the authorities and a case has been filed against them, the police said.

As per the guidelines, anyone entering Himachal Pradesh will have to carry documents showing that they have tested negative for COVID-19 infection.

"The couple had first produced antibody test report, which said it's not a comprehensive COVID-19 test. So we denied them entry. Yesterday, they returned with RT-PCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) report on a paper from RML Hospital in Delhi. When we cross checked it, the hospital said the report was not issued by them," senior police officer in Kangra, Vimukt Ranjan told news agency ANI.

"They have been sent to an institutional quarantine center and will be tested today. A case has been registered and appropriate action will be taken when their reports come," the officer added.

Tourism has resumed in Himachal Pradesh after a gap of three months due to the coronavirus lockdown. The state however has strict guidelines for travelers. A COVID-19 negative certificate from an IMCR approved centre is mandatory and the report should not be over 72 hours old. Travellers will also have to register in advance with the state tourism department.

Earlier this month, Goa also opened its doors to domestic tourists first time since the countrywide coronavirus lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 23. Under 'Unlock 2.0' there have been more relaxations and modification of COVID-19 guidelines across the country. Strict rules will however be in place for tourists.