Will Always Welcome Her: Congress On Reports Of Alka Lamba Joining Party

Congress party's Delhi in-charge PC Chacko on Friday said that the party "will always welcome" back AAP leader Alka Lamba whenever she wants to return to the party fold.

"We will always welcome her because she is otherwise also a member of the Congress family. She was the president of the NSUI. There are many people, who left the party on different occasions. When they come back, we always welcome them," Mr Chacko told news agency ANI.

His statement comes after Ms Lamba on Friday said it would be an honour for her to join back the Congress party.

Ms Lamba, however, added that she did not receive any proposal from them so far.

"I have not received any proposal from Congress. I have given 20 years to Congress out of my 25 years in politics. When Congress and BJP used to fight in Delhi, people stopped BJP from forming a government in the state for 15 years. People were again looking for an option to defeat the BJP and Arvind Kejriwal did that," she said.

"Now the talks are about the country. I have been seeing how Congress had done well in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh... Congress can perform well in the coming Lok Sabha polls, so to give strength to the party, we should now come forward," Ms Lamba added.

When asked about her decision to join the Congress again if she gets a proposal, Ms Lamba said, "Congress has to decide that, an uninvited guest isn't welcomed anywhere.... It will be an honour for me (to go back) because I have given 20 years to Congress."

Mr Chacko believes that AAP and Congress can seek an alliance in Delhi, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. "I had said earlier also that we should go for an alliance in Delhi. Best way to defeat BJP is to have an alliance with AAP in Delhi. I and many other people are of this opinion. When the party president takes a decision then everybody will follow that opinion," he said.

