Delhi Commuters Can Locate Nearest Bus Stops Through ''ONE DELHI'' App

Commuters will now be able to locate the nearest bus stops, know the time of arrival of the buses, and plan their journey, courtesy a common mobility app launched Tuesday by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

The app, ''ONE DELHI'', has features like real-time estimated time of arrival (ETA) for buses, route visualiser, auto-detection of nearest bus stops, multi-modal journey planner with navigation. It also shows the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the capital.

"Our vision is to make public transport the preferred mode of transport in Delhi. Now, our citizens can easily learn about bus routes, timings and real-time arrival data of buses rather than waiting for long hours," Gehlot said.

Through the app, commuters will be able to see the time they will take to reach their destination through Metro or buses. The app also has a feedback option through which commuters can share their grievances.

Dialogue and Development Commission vice-chairman Jasmine Shah, said, "In addition, the government has plans to add new features to the app soon like recharge of ONE Card and integrated multi-modal journey planning across buses and metro. This app is currently available for android users and will be developed for Apple phone users soon".

Users can access real-time arrival of all cluster buses at any bus stop and static data of DTC buses.

The app allows users to access all bus stops, bus and metro routes, fares, ETA of buses and metro.

ONE DELHI App has also other smart features by which users can automatically visualise buses plying in their vicinity on the map with detailed information such as its route and expected arrival time to the user location.