Power Minister Holds Meeting As Delhi, Other States Flag Coal Shortage

Officials of Power Ministry and BSES at the residence of Power Minister RK Singh. (ANI)

Amid the possibility of a power blackout in the national capital, the officials of Delhi's Power Ministry, BSES and Tata power reached the residence of Union Power Minister RK Singh on Sunday for a meeting over coal shortage at power plants.

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain yesterday cautioned that there could be a complete blackout in the national capital after two days if power plants supplying electricity to the national capital do not receive an immediate supply of coal.

In order to resolve the power crisis in Delhi, Mr Jain said that the government is even ready to buy expensive electricity at present.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also warned that the national capital could face a power crisis.

"I am personally keeping a close watch over the situation. We are trying our best to avoid it," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

He also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday saying that there is a coal shortage situation that has affected the power generation plants supplying power to national capital territory and requested him to intervene in the matter.