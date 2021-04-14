Delhi Adds Banquets, Stadiums To Hospitals To Increase Covid Beds

Covid numbers in Delhi spiralling, the Arvind Kejriwal government has attached banquet halls, schools, sports complexes to hospitals to increase the number of beds. According to a Delhi government order, 875 beds will be available due to this move.

The list of hospitals which have gained extra space this way includes Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

It would be the responsibility of the hospital to provide doctors, medical staff, infrastructure and other consumables to the attached Banquet Hall, school or sports complex, the government order read.

The second wave of Covid has hit Delhi hard, with the city logging more than 10,000 cases a day since Sunday.

A day later, the Delhi government turned 14 private hospitals in the city "full COVID-19" hospitals. Besides, 19 private hospitals were asked to reserve at least 80 per cent of their Intensive Care Unit beds for Covid patients.