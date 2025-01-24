"Dedicating His Wealth To Serving Sanatan Dharma": Pak Ex Cricketer On Gautam Adani

Pakistan's former cricketer Danish Kaneria Friday lavished praise on Indian industrialist Gautam Adani for "dedicating his wealth to serving "Sanatan Dharma".

Earlier this week, Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, immersed himself in the sacred rituals of Maha Kumbh, the world's largest religious gathering, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and offered prayers.

The billionaire also participated in a host of rituals at the Mela ground, including preparation of the 'Mahaprasad' (sacred meal) and distributing it to the Kumbh pilgrims.

"This is exactly why forces around the world are working relentlessly to bring this man down. He's dedicating his wealth and resources to serving Sanatan Dharma, not pandering to any 'ecosystem'," said Danish Kaneria, Pakistan's highest wicket-taking spinner.

The Adani Group saw billions of dollars wiped from its market value last year after US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused it of corporate fraud. Gautam Adani, Asia's second-richest man, denied the allegations made in that report, calling it a "deliberate attempt" to damage its image for the benefit of Hindenburg and other short-sellers.

"As someone from a Gujarati Hindu family, I take immense pride in having you as part of our community," said Mr Kaneria.

— Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) January 24, 2025

Earlier today, Mr Gautam Adani shared a post on X about his experience during his visit to Prayagraj.

In the post, he expressed his thoughts on the divine occasion of the Mahakumbh and wrote: "We are blessed to have the opportunity to serve millions of devotees on the divine occasion of the Maha Kumbh. Service is a practice, service is a prayer, and service is God. May the blessings of Mother Ganga remain with us all."

The Adani Group and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) have also teamed up to serve meals to devotees at the Maha Kumbh.

The Mahaprasad Seva will be offered for the entire duration of the Maha Kumbh Mela, from January 13 to February 26.

