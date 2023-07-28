Date For Debate On Opposition's No-Confidence Motion To Be Decided On Monday: Sources

On Tuesday, August 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in the Parliament when the debate on a no-confidence motion against his government moved by the Opposition parties will start next week. The date of the discussion is to be decided on Monday, sources said.

On Tuesday, August 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi - who has to respond to the debate -- is expected to visit Maharashtra. So the no-confidence motion can be discussed, answered and voted on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will continue till August 11 and the government has a long list of bills it needs to push through.

Numbers indicate that the government has little to worry about. In the 543-member Lok Sabha, five seats are vacant, bringing down the majority mark to 270.

The BJP has 301 seats, including that of the Speaker, which vaults over the majority mark. The total NDA figure with allies reaches 331.

The Opposition, low on numbers, is not expecting to get the motion passed. Its only aim, sources said, is to get the Prime Minister to speak on Manipur -- a demand that the government has so far brushed off.

There are also the 'non-aligned parties' -- 10 including YSR Congress, Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal and BSP and TDP -- which can give indirect support to the government by remaining absent and thereby bringing down the majority mark.

"INDIA alliance is aware of its numbers in the Lok Sabha, but this is not just about numbers. This is about Manipur's fight for justice," said Congress's Gaurav Gogoi.

"A message should go out to the brothers and sisters of Manipur that PM Modi might have forgotten Manipur but INDIA alliance stands with them in this hour of grief, and we are fighting for their rights, inside the Parliament," he said.