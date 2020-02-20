Dalit Men Thrashed, BJP Leader Reminds Rahul Gandhi Who Runs Rajasthan

Two Dalit brothers were thrashed and tortured by a group of men at a petrol station in Rajasthan

BJP leader Amit Malviya has criticised Rahul Gandhi after two Dalit brothers were thrashed and tortured in Rajasthan, a state ruled by Mr Gandhi's party, Congress.

The brothers, accused of theft, were beaten up allegedly by the staff of a petrol station in Rajasthan's Nagaur. In a mobile video, some men are seen stripping one of them and violating him with a screw driver. Then they allegedly poured petrol on his genitals.

Mr Gandhi tweeted asking the Rajasthan government to take action over the "horrific and sickening" crime.

"The recent video of two young Dalit men being brutally tortured in Nagaur, Rajasthan is horrific & sickening. I urge the state Government to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators of this shocking crime to justice," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

Mr Malviya, however, quickly pointed out that the Congress MP did not specifically ask the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, to take action.

"State government? The Chief Minister is also the Home Minister and his name is Ashok Gehlot. Just in case you didn't know who is responsible for the brutality against Dalits in the state... Ever since Congress formed govt in Rajasthan, crime against Dalits and women has shot up," Mr Malviya tweeted.

Ever since Congress formed govt in Rajasthan, crime against Dalits and women has shot up.

A First Information Report has been filed against the accused for torturing the two brothers, the police said.

Mr Gehlot tweeted seven accused have been arrested and assured of swift action.

In the horrific incident in Nagaur, immediate and effective action has been taken and seven accused have been arrested so far. Nobody will be spared. The culprits will be punished according to the law and we will ensure that the victims get justice. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 20, 2020

"The two men, accused of theft on Sunday, were brutally thrashed by the employees. The assault was recorded on camera and the video went viral. They filed a police complaint on Wednesday," senior police officer Rajpal Singh said.