Cyrus Mistry Death: Mercedes SUV Had History Of Speeding, Jumping Signals

The accident took place when Cyrus Mistry was travelling with three others from Gujarat to Mumbai

The Mercedes SUV that crashed in Maharashtra's Palghar Sunday, killing former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, had a history of over-speeding and jumping signals, an investigation into the case has found.

The probe into the vehicle's traffic record has revealed multiple traffic offences, including cases of jumping the red light and over-speeding. It is, however, not known who was at the wheel at the time of these offences.

The accident took place when Mr Mistry was travelling with three others from Gujarat's Udwada to Mumbai. The car was being driven by Dr Anahita Pandole, a top gynaecologist from Mumbai. Her husband Darius Pandole was on the front passenger seat. Mr Mistry and Jehangir Pandole, the brother of Darius Pandole, were in the rear.

Eyewitnesses have said the car was trying to overtake another vehicle at high speed when it hit the road divider on a bridge across Surya river.

Mr Mistry and Jehnagir Pandole died on the spot. A primary post-mortem examination has revealed that the 54-year-old suffered injuries to his head and heart and had polytrauma -- occurs when a person sustains multiple injuries to vital internal organs.

Dr Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole are undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

The accident has sparked a conversation on traffic safety after reports said that Mr Mistry and Jehangir Pandole were not wearing seat belts.

Airbags in vehicles are considered a Supplemental Restraint System (SRS) - they work only in conjunction with seat belts. In India, very few wear seat belts in the backseat.

Over the past couple of days, videos showing how seat belts and airbags function during a crash are doing the rounds on social media.

The video shows a car with dummies crashing at a speed of 40 km per hour. The passenger in the rear seat not wearing the seat belt is thrown forward - slamming into the passenger in the front. The passenger in the rear seat who is belted remains secure.