Cyclone Phethai To Hit Andhra Pradesh Coast Today, 350 Villages On Alert: Live Updates

Cyclone Phethai: An alert has also been sounded in all of Andhra's nine coastal districts.

Cyclone Phethai is likely to make landfall between Vizha and Kakinada today with 350 coastal villages put on high alert. The national and state disaster response forces being kept on standby along with 10,000 state government employees being deployed as part of disaster preparedness. The Indian Navy, through the Eastern Naval Command, has for the past two days flown 11 sorties across the eastern coast and broadcast warnings to fishermen to stay away from the coastline. Cyclone 'Phethai' will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the next few hours and weaken slightly before making a landfall. Heavy rains, gale winds with speed upto 80-100 km/hr are expected.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Cyclone Phethai: