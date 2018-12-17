Cyclone Phethai To Hit Andhra Pradesh Coast Today, 350 Villages On Alert: Live Updates

Cyclone Phethai: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asked for precautionary measures to be taken to avoid damage to life and property.

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 17, 2018 10:49 IST
Cyclone Phethai: An alert has also been sounded in all of Andhra's nine coastal districts.

HYDERABAD: 

Cyclone Phethai is likely to make landfall between Vizha and Kakinada today with 350 coastal villages put on high alert. The national and state disaster response forces being kept on standby along with 10,000 state government employees being deployed as part of disaster preparedness. The Indian Navy, through the Eastern Naval Command, has for the past two days flown 11 sorties across the eastern coast and broadcast warnings to fishermen to stay away from the coastline. Cyclone 'Phethai' will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the next few hours and weaken slightly before making a landfall. Heavy rains, gale winds with speed upto 80-100 km/hr are expected. 

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Cyclone Phethai:

 

 


Dec 17, 2018
10:49 (IST)
The National Disaster Management Authority said that Cyclone Phethai is moving northwards with a speed of 23 km/per hour during the last 6 hours.
Dec 17, 2018
10:21 (IST)
22 Passenger Trains Cancelled

22 passenger trains have been cancelled as Cyclone Pethai is expected to make landfall between Visakhapatnam and Kakinada coasts today. 
Dec 17, 2018
09:42 (IST)
Budget airlines IndiGo also issued travel advisory that the flight departures and arrivals are affected at Visakhapatnam airport. 

Dec 17, 2018
09:22 (IST)
100 cyclone shelters have been opened with 200 cooks being employed to prepare meals at relief centres. 
Dec 17, 2018
09:18 (IST)
Bracing for Cyclone Phethai, 22 passenger trains have been cancelled, one rescheduled and one partially cancelled, news agency ANI reported.
Dec 17, 2018
09:16 (IST)
Cyclone Phethai is set to make landfall around Kakinada of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh today. 

