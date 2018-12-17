Cyclone Phethai To Hit Andhra Pradesh Coast Today, 350 Villages On Alert: Live Updates

Cyclone Phethai is likely to make landfall between Vizha and Kakinada today with 350 coastal villages put on high alert. The national and state disaster response forces being kept on standby along with 10,000 state government employees being deployed as part of disaster preparedness. The Indian Navy, through the Eastern Naval Command, has for the past two days flown 11 sorties across the eastern coast and broadcast warnings to fishermen to stay away from the coastline. Cyclone 'Phethai' will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the next few hours and weaken slightly before making a landfall. Heavy rains, gale winds with speed upto 80-100 km/hr are expected.
Severe Cyclonic Storm 'PHETHAI' over westcentral & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved- NDMA India (@ndmaindia) December 17, 2018
northwards with a speed of 23 kmph during past 06 hrs, weakened slightly and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST
th Dec over westcentral Bay of Bengal near lat 15.2°N & long 82.2°E
IMD
Cancellation of Trains due to "CYCLONE PHETHAI" @RailMinIndia@drmvijayawada@drmgntpic.twitter.com/MLdhsEivAb- SouthCentralRailway (@SCRailwayIndia) December 17, 2018
#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to strong winds at Visakhapatnam airport, flight departures and arrivals are affected. You may also write to us on Twitter/Facebook or chat with us at https://t.co/MLOVgXpFO0 for any assistance. 1/2- IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 17, 2018
For updated flight status, visit https://t.co/7UGOtouYYS or send SMS ST<flight no> <flight date> as DDMM, e.g. for flight 6E-333 for Dec 17, send ST 333 1612 to 566772. 2/2- IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 17, 2018
#WATCH: Rough sea and strong winds in Kakinada of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, #CyclonePhethai is expected to make a landfall this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/zJAS6zi3pv- ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2018