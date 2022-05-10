Cyclone Asani's Impact - Flights Cancelled, Vizag Port Shuts: 5 Facts

Visakhapatnam port has suspended operations as Asani is likely to reach the port city in Andhra Pradesh today.

Visakhapatnam International Airport director Srinivas said IndiGo has cancelled 23 flights, both arrivals and departures, citing bad weather. "Four Air Asia flights also stand cancelled due to bad weather at Vizag for the day," he told news agency PTI.

Asani has neared the east coast, packing gale-force winds up to 105 kmph, amid indication of gradual weakening today, the India Meteorological Department, or IMD, said in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

The IMD in its latest tweet said, "10 May: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls over north coastal AP (Andhra Pradesh) and heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Odisha from 10th night."