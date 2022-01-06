125 Passengers Of Chartered Flight From Italy Test Positive In Amritsar

Chaotic visuals from the Amritsar airport showed a large number of passengers waiting to leave

As many as 125 passengers of a flight from Italy tested positive in Amritsar in Punjab this afternoon.

The passengers, flying in a chartered flight from Milan, tested positive after they landed in Amritsar, VK Seth, Airport Director, said.

There were 170 passengers on the flight.

The passengers who tested positive will be sent to institutional quarantine, said state health officials.

There has been a huge spurt in Covid cases across the country.

The country today reported over 90,000 new cases -- a steep 65 per cent jump - with a surge in Omicron cases. Punjab has reported two Omicron cases so far.

Chaotic visuals from the Amritsar airport showed a large number of passengers waiting to leave and policemen trying to control the crowd. Many of the passengers questioned why they tested positive after Covid negative results in Italy.