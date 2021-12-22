Haryana Says Only Fully-Vaccinated People To Be Allowed At Malls, Banks

Haryana won't allow fully vaccinated people in malls from January 1

People in Haryana who are not fully vaccinated won't be allowed to enter public areas like malls, restaurants, banks and offices starting January 1. During the winter session of the Haryana assembly, state Health Minister Anil Vij said this measure will strengthen the long fight against COVID-19 amid the new worry over Omicron, a highly transmissible variant of concern. India has reported over 210 cases of Omicron infections.

From January 1, 2022, people who have not got the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine will not be allowed in congested areas like restaurants, malls, banks, offices, Mr Vij said in the state assembly in response to a question on COVID-19.

The minister said Haryana is working to make itself self-reliant on medical oxygen supply. A sudden jump in demand for medical oxygen during the second wave earlier this year had led to shortage across the country.

Mr Vij said Omicron variant is a big concern as scientists across the world are still studying this variant to find out its full characteristics.

About the vaccination drive in Haryana, the minister gave these data - till December 19, a total of 3,11,86,292 doses have been given, out of which the first dose of 1,91,10,472 (93 per cent in the state) and the second dose 1,20,75,820 (59 per cent) have been given.

The district wise break-up of vaccination in Haryana is as follows: Ambala's 106 per cent of people have got the first dose and 97 per cent second dose; Bhiwani's 92 per cent people are vaccinated with the first dose and 69 per cent with second dose; in Gurugram, first dose has been given to 129 per cent of people and second dose 101 per cent, among others.

Haryana's move to limit access to unvaccinated people comes hours after neighbouring Punjab announced government employees won't get paid if they don't upload their vaccination certificates, even if one has taken a single dose, on the state government's salary portal.