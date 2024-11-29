Court Seeks Google's Response For Not Removing Video Targeting NGO, Spiritual Leader

The matter will be heard next on January 3, 2025. (Representational)

A local court here has issued a notice to Google for allegedly not taking down a defamatory and obscene video against an NGO and a spiritual leader, posted on YouTube, despite a high court order.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Ballard Estate) AU Bahir last week issued the notice to the search engine giant on a contempt plea filed by the NGO.

The matter will be heard next on Jan 3, 2025.

NGO Dhyan Foundation, which claims to be dedicated to animal welfare, has said that an unknown person had circulated the link to a YouTube video against it and spiritual leader Yogi Ashwini.

The objectionable content was widely shared on social media platforms and tarnished the image of the NGO and Yogi Ashwini, it said.

In its contempt plea, the NGO said that the Bombay High Court had allowed their petition and directed YouTube on March 31, 2024, to remove the objectionable content. However, the video is still visible outside India on YouTube and everyone can watch it, the plea said.

Google "intentionally and deliberately" did not remove the video in contempt of the HC order, the contempt plea said.

"Google was applying delay tactics and seeking adjournment on flimsy grounds, even as damage was caused to Dhyan Foundation's and Yogi Ashwini ji's immaculate character and reputation," the NGO's lawyer Raju Gupta argued before the court.

The notice has also been issued to the senior inspector of the local police station whom the NGO accused of not taking any action to get the video removed.

