Coronavirus Vaccine Dry Run Begins Across India. See Pics

Preparations underway for COVID19 vaccination dry run at Venkateshwar Hospital in Dwarka.

With the objective to gear up for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine across the country, a dry run is being conducted by all the States and UT governments from today.

According to Union Health Ministry, the objective of the dry run for COVID-19 vaccine introduction is to "assess operational feasibility in the use of COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) application in field environment, to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges and guide way forward prior to actual implementation". This is also expected to give confidence to programme managers at various levels, it said.

The massive exercise comes a day after a panel of government-appointed experts recommended approval for the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to the regulator Drugs Control Authority of India.

Here are some of the pictures of preparations underway for COVID19 vaccination dry run:

Preparations underway for COVID19 vaccination dry run to be conducted at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital today.

Across India, the dry run is being conducted in in 116 districts across 259 sites.

COVID-19 vaccination drill to be conducted at Government Multispeciality Hospital in Chandigarh today.

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to visit GTB Hospital to review the dry run of administering the COVID-19 vaccine today.

Dry run for COVID-19 vaccine administration to be conducted in all states and Union Territories today; visuals from a healthcare centre in Daryaganj, Delhi.

Preparations underway for dry run of administering the COVID-19 vaccine at Area Hospital, Nampally.

Dry run of administering the COVID-19 vaccine will be conducted at District Hospital, Pune, today.

Today's exercise is the second dry run being conducted in the country - the first was on December 28 and 29 in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat.