Travel From Bhutan To Remain Unaffected: India's New Coronavirus Advisory

At least 75 people have been infected with coronavirus in India so far. (File)

India has exempted Bhutan from its foreigners entry ban amid the coronavirus spread, after the neighbouring Himalayan country requested New Delhi for relaxation for its nationals who travel from one part of the country to another through Assam and North Bengal.

This comes two days after the government announced the suspension of visas for visitors from all other countries for at least a month in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the revised travel advisory issued on Friday, the centre announced that travel of Bhutanese nationals to India would remain 'unaffected' by the foreign travel ban.

"The current measures are solely for the purposes of managing public health and safety. These measures do not currently have any impact on normal travel of Bhutanese nationals to India, either by air or by existing land routes. Existing travel arrangements for Bhutanese nationals will, in other words, remain unaffected," the statement added.

However, the centre has added that there will be intensified health inspections at all entry points on the Indo-Bhutan border.

"Indian or Bhutanese or from third countries presenting COVID-19 symptoms or with recent travel history to one of seven COVID-19 outbreak countries (as listed in the above-mentioned circular) may possibly be subject to quarantine if so required," the statement added.

While Bhutan has also put a carpet ban on the entry of foreigners after a US tourist tested positive for coronavirus on March 6, the tourist is now recovering in a hospital in the country's capital Thimphu.

The tourist had spent 10 days travelling in Assam before reaching Bhutan.

Land-locked Bhutan is dependent on India for supply of all essentials and travel from the one part of the country to another.

Bhutan is also allowing Indian nationals to enter the country for non-tourism and essential purposes through land ports after coronavirus screening, sources added.

On Thursday, a 76-year-old man died of coronavirus in Karnataka, the first death due to the highly contagious disease in India. At least 75 people have been infected with coronavirus across the country.