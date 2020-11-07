Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records 84.11 lakh COVID-19 Cases, 1,24,985 Deaths

The total number of active Covid cases fell by 7,189 to a little over 5.2 lakh. (File)

India reported 47,638 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, 5% lower than yesterday. The total number of cases in the country has, thus, hit 84.11 lakh, with 1,24,985 deaths. However, the total number of active cases fell by 7,189 to a little over 5.2 lakhs. Overall recoveries stood at 77.66 lakhs, up 54,157 since yesterday.

The national capital reported 7,178 coronavirus cases on Friday - the highest number of cases since the pandemic reached the city earlier this year. Until now the number of per day COVID-19 cases in Delhi had never breached the 7,000-mark. For last three days, Delhi had been reporting over 6,000 coronavirus cases daily. The second-biggest spike in cases was on November 4, when the city reported 6,842 cases.

A second coronavirus wave ploughed on relentlessly through Europe which reported more than 12 million cases and 300,000 deaths as swathes of Italy returned to lockdown and the British city of Liverpool trialled city-wide testing on Friday. The continent has become the new epicentre of the pandemic and a total of 300,688 deaths have been reported in Europe since the Covid-19 virus first hit, according to an AFP tally of health authorities figures.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus Pandemic:

Nov 07, 2020 07:56 (IST) Assam COVID-19 tally reaches 2,08,389 with 335 new cases

Assam reported 335 new COVID-19 cases and 926 discharges on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,08,389, said State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The total number of cases include 2,00,381 discharges and 938 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 7,067.

Nov 07, 2020 07:45 (IST) COVID-19 daily cases in France cross 60,000

France has confirmed a new record of 60,486 COVID-19 cases within 24 hours on Friday, beating Thursday's tally of 58,046 cases, official data showed.

The cumulative number of people who caught the coronavirus stood at 1,661,853, the world's fifth highest tally, according to figures posted on the government's coronavirus information website.

Since the outbreak, France reported 39,865 deaths because of the coronavirus after 828 new patients died in one day.

Nov 07, 2020 07:25 (IST) Second COVID-19 wave likely in December: Rajasthan Health Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma has said that experts believe that the second wave of COVID-19 may come before December 15, hence, people need to be cautious and follow all protocols.

"Experts believe that the second wave may come prior to December 15 this year, so people have to be very cautious, wear masks, maintain social distance and wash hands frequently to keep themselves safe," said Mr Sharma.

Nov 07, 2020 07:07 (IST) Russia says rise in COVID-19 cases "alarming"

The Kremlin said it was alarmed by a rise in COVID-19 cases, but it was too early to judge the effectiveness of its policy of trying to contain the disease without a full lockdown.

Russia reported a record daily tally of 20,582 new cases, taking its total to 1,733,440 - the world's fourth largest behind the United States, India and Brazil.

"The trend is alarming, the pandemic is developing," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. "The situation is being carefully monitored and analysed, and measures taken collectively... taking into account the specifics of a given region," he added.

Nov 07, 2020 07:01 (IST) Coronavirus Deaths In Europe Cross 3 Lakh, Over 12 Million Cases Recorded

