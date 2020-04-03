TikTok, WhatsApp Videos Being Used To Mislead People On Coronavirus: Cops

From videos advising people not to follow social distancing rules to those suggesting Muslims are immune to coronavirus, the Delhi Police say they have uncovered a concerted misinformation campaign that poses a serious challenge to the government's efforts to contain the ongoing pandemic.
In an investigation of the content being shared on WhatsApp and apps like TikTok in the first week of the nationwide lockdown, the Delhi Police said they have found many of the videos specifically targeting the Muslim community by quoting religious text and leaders.
An analysis of more than 30,000 videos on the social networking over the last five days found that most of the fake information and posts are created in Hindi and Urdu for a specific audience, the police said.
The videos were analysed by the police with the help of security researchers, fact checkers and data analysts and a report on the digital investigation has been accessed by NDTV. According to early estimates, more than 1 crore people have already seen these videos, suggesting a high degree of circulation and impact.
"Several of these videos appear to be shot in Pakistan and Middle East but audio in Hindi has been superimposed to make it look like its shot in India," the 22-page report, which the Delhi Police has shared with various intelligence agencies, says.
"Our analysis has revealed an alarming number of videos are being shared advising Muslims not to practice social distancing and several suggesting that coronavirus does not kill Muslims," a senior police official said.
According to him, the analysis also revealed a pattern in dissemination of misinformation.
"While analysing the origins and sources of these videos, it was observed that several of the accounts which originally created them are being deleted regularly after the content goes viral to hide its origin," he said.
"Considering the fact that most of these videos have been created with professional video editing software, being viralled (sic) on social media platforms, original uploader accounts being deleted, and certain accounts peddling fake news among Muslims are promoting Pakistani religious leaders with terror links. A further investigation into the likely role of foreign actors needs to be investigated," the report says.
According to the investigation, Chinese-owned video sharing app TikTok is the most preferred medium for creating and spreading videos with religious instigations against health advisories and fake information regarding the coronavirus. These videos are further being shared on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.
Videos of Muslims refusing to get themselves tested and beating medical personnel were being spread and others were also being encouraged to do the same, the report says.
Religious texts are being quoted to not stop shaking hands and people are being encouraged to go to their religious shrines even during lockdown, it adds.
Authorities have expressed concern about the impact of these videos amid attacks on medical personnel like in Madhya Pradesh's Indore this week and the emergence of a cluster in Delhi because of a gathering held by a Muslim missionary group last month that has spawned dozens of cases across the country.
In the investigation into the Delhi congregation, the police are looking into a sermon allegedly by the chief cleric of the group Tablighi Jamaat that termed the directions of doctors as "a conspiracy to keep Muslims away from fellow Muslims".
Since then, Maulana Saad Kandhalvi has officially issued an audio message to his followers asking them to cooperate with the government to fight the disease.
"We have to take precautions, follow the guidance of the doctors and give full support to the government such as not crowding into places. This is not against the principles of Islam," he said.
While at around 2,000 cases and 53 deaths, the spread of coronavirus in India is far more limited than in Europe and the US, health experts have warned that the numbers could surge across the country if the contagion takes root.
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai174
Pune49
Sangli24
Thane20
Nagpur18
Ahmednagar8
Mumbai Sub Urban5
Yavatmal4
Buldana4
Satara3
Kolhapur2
Palghar2
Raigad2
Sindhudurg1
Blanks1
Ratnagiri1
Nashik1
Jalagaon1
Gondia1
Aurangabad1
Details Awaited*13
335
309 3
42
16 3
DistrictCases
Chennai37
Coimbatoor29
Tiruneveli29
Erode26
Theni20
Namakkal18
Dindugal17
Madurai15
Tirupattur7
Salem6
Kanyakumari5
Sivagangai5
Thoothukudi3
Villupuram3
Kanchipurum3
Thiruvarur2
Karur2
Thiruvannamalai2
Tirupur1
Trichirapalli1
Vellore1
Thanjavur1
Virudhunagar1
Details Awaited*75
309 75
304 75
6
1
DistrictCases
Kasargod115
Kannur49
Ernakulam23
Thiruvanthpuram13
Mallapuram11
Thrissur11
Pathanamthitta10
Kozhikode9
Kottayam6
Palakkad6
Idukki4
Wayanad3
Kollam3
Alappuzha2
Details Awaited*21
286 21
261 19
27 2
2
DistrictCases
South Delhi63
South East16
Central12
West Delhi12
South West10
East Delhi9
North Delhi9
Shahdara8
North East6
North West5
New Delhi2
Details Awaited*67
219
215
8
4
DistrictCases
Jaipur32
Bhilwara26
Evacuees From Iran18
Jhunjhunu8
Jodhpur8
Ajmer5
Dungarpur3
Pratapgarh2
Foreign Nationals2
Pali1
Alwar1
Sikar1
Churu1
Details Awaited*25
133 25
130 25
3
0
DistrictCases
Prakasam15
Kadappa15
West Godavari12
Vizag11
Guntur9
Chitoor6
East Godavari6
Krishna6
Nellore3
Ananthapur2
Kurnool1
Details Awaited*46
132 46
132 46
1
1
DistrictCases
Bbmp30
Bengaluru Urban21
Mysore18
Dakshin Kannada9
Uttar Kannada8
Chikkaballapura7
Kalaburgi4
Bellary3
Udupi3
Davangere3
Bengaluru Rural1
Dharwad1
Kodagu1
Tumkuru1
Details Awaited*14
124 14
117 13
10 1
3
DistrictCases
Gb Nagar45
Meerut19
Agra12
Lucknow9
Ghaziabad8
Bareilly6
Bulandshahar3
Varanasi2
Philibhit2
Bagpat1
Jaunpur1
Kanpur1
Lakhimpur1
Shamli1
Basti1
Moradabad1
113
101
14
2
DistrictCases
Hyderabad44
Karimnagar13
Madchal11
Ranga Reddy11
Bhadradri4
Mahboobnagar3
Kamareddy3
Nizamabad2
Gadwal2
Warangal (u)1
Details Awaited*13
107
109
1
3
DistrictCases
Indore12
Jabalpur8
Ujjain4
Bhopal3
Shivpuri2
Gwalior1
Neemuch1
Details Awaited*68
99
105
0
6
DistrictCases
Ahmedabad33
Gandhinagar10
Rajkot10
Surat9
Vadodara9
Bhavnagar6
Girsomnath2
Kutch1
Mehsana1
Porbandar1
Details Awaited*5
87
86
8
7
DistrictCases
Srinagar25
Bandipora11
Budgam7
Jammu5
Udhampur4
Rajouri3
Pulwama3
Baramulla2
Shopian2
Details Awaited*8
70 8
69 7
3 1
2
DistrictCases
Kolkata17
Nadia5
Hooghly4
East Medinipur3
North 24 Parganas3
Howrah2
West Medinipur1
Kalimpong1
South 24 Parganas1
Details Awaited*16
53
53 3
3
3
DistrictCases
Sbs Nagar19
Sas Nagar10
Hoshiarpur6
Jalandhar5
Ludhiana3
Amritsar2
Patiala1
46
49
1
4
DistrictCases
Gurugram24
Faridabad6
Panipat4
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Palwal1
Ambala1
Sonipat1
Hissar1
43
22
21
0
DistrictCases
Munger8
Patna5
Siwan5
Gaya1
Begusarai1
Gopalganj1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Details Awaited*1
24
25
0
1
DistrictCases
Chandigarh16
Details Awaited*2
18 2
18 2
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*16
16 11
16 11
0
0
DistrictCases
Leh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*1
14 1
11 1
3
0
DistrictCases
Dehradun4
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*5
10 3
8 3
2
0
DistrictCases
South Andaman10
10
10
0
0
DistrictCases
Raipur5
Rajnandgaon1
Durg1
Bilaspur1
Korba1
9
7
2
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*6
6 1
6 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*3
6 3
6 3
1
1
DistrictCases
Khordha3
Bhadrak1
Details Awaited*1
5 1
5 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Puducherry2
Mahe1
3
2
1
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Details Awaited*1
2 1
2 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Ranchi1
Details Awaited*1
2 1
2 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Aizwal (w)1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1