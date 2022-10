India COVID-19 Live: The active cases comprise 0.05 percent of the total infections at 19,398.

India recorded 2,208 fresh infections of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of Covid cases to 4,46,49,088.

According to the health ministry data, the death count stands at 5,28,999 with 12 Covid-related fatalities on Friday.

The active cases comprise 0.05 percent of the total infections at 19,398.

Here are the LIVE updates on COVID-19: