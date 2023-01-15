Coronavirus Live Updates: India Sees 179 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections.

India added 179 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of cases to 4.46 crore (4,46,80,936). With one death reconciled by Kerala, the number of virus-related deaths in the country has now reached 5,30,726.

The active cases have declined to 2,227, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

A decrease of 30 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.10 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was also 0.10 per cent.

Jan 15, 2023 08:18 (IST) WHO Calls For More Covid Data From China After 60,000 Deaths In A Month



The World Health Organization on Saturday called on China to provide more data on its Covid situation, after Beijing reported almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths there in just over a month.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the request in a conversation with Ma Xiaowei, director of China's National Health Commission, said a statement from the organisation.

