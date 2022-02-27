Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 11,499 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 255 Deaths

A reduction of 12,354 cases has been recorded in the active cases in a span of 24 hours.

With 11,499 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,05,844, while the active cases further declined to 1,21,881, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death count climbed to 5,13,481 with 255 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

With this, the country recorded its daily COVID-19 cases under one lakh for the 20th consecutive day.

The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.52 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 12,354 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.01 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.36 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Feb 27, 2022 06:06 (IST) Assam logs 11 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 7,24,099

Assam on Saturday registered a decrease in fresh COVID-19 cases with 11 more people testing positive for the infection, seven less than the previous day, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

During the day, the state tested 2,358 samples for COVID-19, the NHM bulletin said.



Assam had recorded 18 cases against the testing of 3,763 samples on Friday.



One person had succumbed to the infection on Friday while no fresh fatality was recorded during the day.