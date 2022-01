Shops can be open every day and the number of guests in weddings has been raised to 200 from 50.

Weekend curfew has been lifted in Delhi, odd-even curbs for markets will go and restaurants can reopen with 50 per cent capacity, the government said today, with cases dropping in the capital.

Schools will, however, remain shut for now.

The decision to ease curbs was taken at a meeting between the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

