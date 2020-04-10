'Delivered As Promised, Your Turn Now': Gautam Gambhir To Arvind Kejriwal

Coronavirus: The Health Ministry on Thursday said it has ordered 1.7 crore PPE kits (File)

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday took forward his Twitter spat with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the measures taken by the AAP government to tackle coronavirus in the national capital. Posting a picture of white rucksacks on the social media platform, he said he delivered on his promise of providing a thousand PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) kits for health workers, and now it was time for Mr Kejriwal to fulfill his promises made to the people of Delhi.

"I have DELIVERED as PROMISED! 1000 PPE Kits to LNJP Hospital! Arvind Kejriwal, now it is time for you to deliver on promises made to Delhi! More equipment can be acquired. Do let me know place and details!," he tweeted.

Mr Gambhir, the Chief Minister's foremost critic, had said earlier this month that Mr Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia's "massive ego" didn't allow them to accept his offer of donation to fight the virus.

Mr Kejriwal had replied on Mr Gambhir tweet, and said arranging money was not the problem.

"Gautam ji, thank u for ur offer. The problem is not of money but availability of PPE kits. We wud be grateful if u cud help us get them from somewhere immediately, Del govt will buy them. Thank u," he had tweeted.

The cricketer-turned-politician later said Mr Kejriwal was contradicting Mr Sisodia.

"Arvind ji, first ur Deputy claims shortage of funds. Now u contradict him & say there is shortage of kits Anyway, procured 1000 PPE kits. Please let me know where they can be delivered. Time for talks is over, it is time to ACT. Eagerly waiting for ur response," he tweeted.

Several frontline doctors and health workers fighting the deadly disease across the world have died because of the coronavirus infection from the patients. Many health professionals in India and abroad have taken to social media to point out the dearth of protective equipment.

The Health Ministry on Thursday said it has ordered 1.7 crore PPE kits.

Delhi has reported over 700 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, with around 60 per cent of these cases linked to a religious gathering. At least 12 deaths have been linked to the virus. The government is running an extensive COVID-19 surveillance and testing exercise "Operation Shield" to check the spread of the disease.