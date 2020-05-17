On Camera, Fight Over Water At Bihar Quarantine Centre

The fight started after a water tanker came.

Around 150 people isolated at one of the quarantine centres in Bihar can be seen in a video fighting for water and flouting social distancing norms amid complaints over lack of facilities at these government-run isolation centres.

A nearly six-minute long clip shot probably on a mobile camera in Samastipur district's Phulhara town, about 120 km from the state's capital Patna, shows the inmates gathered in the ground of a school, which has been temporarily turned into a coronavirus quarantine centre.

The fight started after a water tanker came. The men can be seen holding buckets, roughing each other up and shouting as their inmates watch them.

Bihar, which has reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases so far, is running isolation centres at the panchayat and block levels. Around 3.5 lakh people are quarantined in the isolation centres being operated at the block levels, according to the official data.

Many have earlier complained about unhygienic conditions and poor food quality at isolation centres.

Last month, a 70-year-old COVID-19 patient ran away from an isolation facility in Pune and apparently walked 17 kilometres to reach his home. He alleged that he escaped the civic body's quarantine facility as it did not provide food to patients and lacked basic amenities like clean washrooms, according to news agency ANI.

In Uttar Pradesh, doctors and paramedical workers treating COVID-19 patients in Rae Bareli district were relocated by the state government on last month after they released videos highlighting filthy living conditions at a quarantine centre set up in a government-run school.

Across India, nearly 87,000 people have coronavirus, more than 2,000 have died due to the illness.

