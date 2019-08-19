P Chidambaram Summoned Over Probe Into Congress-Era Air India Deal

Congress leader P Chidambaram has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the purchase of 111 aircraft for Air India during the Congress-led UPA government, sources said. The questioning has been slated for August 23.

